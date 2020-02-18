Aldermanic committee meeting on freeholders rescheduled for Wednesday

ST. LOUIS — A long-awaited aldermanic committee meeting on the city’s delegation to the regional Board of Freeholders has been delayed a day and rescheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Sharon Tyus, the vice-chairwoman of the Intergovernmental Affairs Committee, said some members couldn’t attend the session that had been set for Tuesday and she wants as many there as possible.

The committee since October has refused to clear a nine-person delegation to the freeholders board so the full Board of Aldermen can vote on the names.

The freeholders board, spurred by petition drives in the city and St. Louis County, is supposed to consider potential changes in the two jurisdictions’ governmental structure for possible submission to arae voters.

The county’s nine members and one representing the state met Nov. 12 but have held off any more until the city delegation is confirmed.