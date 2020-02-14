Aldermanic committee will meet Tuesday on stalled freeholders picks

ST. LOUIS — The political ice that has frozen the regional Board of Freeholders process may finally be cracking.

A meeting of an aldermanic committee which has delayed approval of the nine city members has been set for 1 p.m. Tuesday. It will be the first meeting of the panel, the Intergovermental Affairs Committee, since Nov. 22.

However, it was not immediately clear whether an agreement has been worked out yet on sending a slate of nine city freeholders members to the full Board of Aldermen for approval.

The new meeting was called by the committee vice-chairwoman, Sharon Tyus, amid chairman Sam Moore's continued absence from City Hall due to health issues.

Tyus could not be reached for comment Friday. On Thursday night she had told the Post-Dispatch she hoped to arrange a meeting with Mayor Lyda Krewson's office next week on coming up with a delegation acceptable to both the mayor and a majority of the committee.