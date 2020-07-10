Aldermen advance bill to close workhouse, urge mayor to consider aerial surveillance plan

ST. LOUIS — The Board of Aldermen on Friday tentatively approved a bill aimed at closing the jail known informally as the city workhouse by the end of the year.
The board's 28-0 endorsement of Aldermanic President Lewis Reed's measure came just two weeks after aldermen were sharply divided over an earlier proposal to strip all money from the city budget for the facility on Hall Street. No vote was taken on that effort.
Alderman John Collins-Muhammad said the bill endorsed Friday differs from the June 26 proposal because it requires that ''a comprehensive and complete plan" be developed by corrections officials. Collins-Muhammad, D-21st Ward, spoke against the earlier proposal.
He also noted Friday that the bill reallocates some of the money saved to efforts to prepare inmates to re-enter society and on efforts to reduce crime in neighborhoods.
The board on Friday also voted 16-11 to urge Mayor Lyda Krewson to consider an Ohio company's proposal to use aircraft cameras to track movements of suspects and vehicles moments after a crime is committed.
The Krewson administration last fall took a look at the idea after it was suggested to an aldermanic committee but ultimately did not pursue a contract.
Aldermanic supporters say the surveillance plan was especially needed in poorer, high-crime areas where there are relatively few street-level cameras maintained by the city and businesses.
Opponents warned that the surveillance plan would violate average citizens' civil liberties. The board adopted a nonbinding resolution asking the mayor's administration to consider it.
