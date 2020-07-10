Aldermen advance bill to close workhouse, urge mayor to consider aerial surveillance plan

ST. LOUIS — The Board of Aldermen on Friday tentatively approved a bill aimed at closing the jail known informally as the city workhouse by the end of the year.

The board's 28-0 endorsement of Aldermanic President Lewis Reed's measure came just two weeks after aldermen were sharply divided over an earlier proposal to strip all money from the city budget for the facility on Hall Street. No vote was taken on that effort.

Alderman John Collins-Muhammad said the bill endorsed Friday differs from the June 26 proposal because it requires that ''a comprehensive and complete plan" be developed by corrections officials. Collins-Muhammad, D-21st Ward, spoke against the earlier proposal.

He also noted Friday that the bill reallocates some of the money saved to efforts to prepare inmates to re-enter society and on efforts to reduce crime in neighborhoods.