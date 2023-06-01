ST. LOUIS — Aldermen on Thursday kicked off debate on a plan to outlaw the open carrying of firearms without a concealed-carry permit in the city.

Alderwoman Cara Spencer, of Marine Villa, cast her bill as a way to crack down on some of the more flagrant displays of firearms in the city that can at times make neighborhoods feel lawless. Under the current draft, violators could be fined $500, jailed for 30 days, and forced to forfeit their weapons.

The legislation, which takes advantage of a gap in normally gun-friendly Missouri law, would still allow gun owners to carry a concealed firearm without a government permit.

"But," Spencer said, "the difference between carrying a firearm in your pocket or your backpack and the carrying of a firearm in your hand is vast."

Aldermen Tom Oldenburg, of St. Louis Hills, and Laura Keys, of the O'Fallon neighborhood, expressed support for the measure, saying something had to be done about the people toting weapons of war on neighborhood streets.

"This is not something that should be happening in a civilized society," Keys said.

But Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier, of Tower Grove East, questioned the legality of the measure. She said it was her understanding the state wouldn't allow the city to confiscate weapons, or fine people more than $35 for gun-related violations. She also worried the ordinance would increase the likelihood of dangerous interactions between police and residents, especially Black residents, as police enforcing the law would be confronting people openly carrying firearms.

"I want us to do something," Sonnier said. "But we can't be so emotional that we don't think through how this would play out."

Alderman Rasheen Aldridge, of Old North St. Louis, had similar concerns.

"This gives me 'stop and frisk' vibes," he said, referencing the controversial practice pioneered in New York City that saw police stop and search millions of people — most of whom were Black or Hispanic — who had not committed a crime.

Spencer agreed that the bill would need to be changed to remove the threat of permanent confiscation of a weapon, though she said an officer could still take a gun temporarily following an arrest. She said she would be OK with ditching the fine altogether.

But she said the city counselor's office was confident that the rest of the bill was solid. And in an interview after the meeting, she acknowledged the concerns about the potential for confrontations between the police and Black residents.

"I recognize that there are very legitimate concerns about change," she said, "and I am actively seeking ways to do the least amount of harm in rolling this out."