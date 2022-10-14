Aldermen endorse better pay, benefits for St. Louis police

ST. LOUIS — City aldermen approved a resolution Friday calling for more competitive pay for St. Louis police officers and new incentives to attract and retain more of them.

The resolution, from Alderman Pam Boyd, from the city's northwest side, and Carol Howard, of south city, also said the city should offer take-home cars to officers with at least 10 years of experience, plus homebuying assistance in the form of loans or tax abatement.

The police department, like many across the country, has been struggling to hire and retain officers. More commissioned employees have left the department than come on board in seven of the past 10 years, and the differences have jumped in the last two years: 58 more left than were added in 2020, and 79 more left than were added in 2021.

As of late September, the deficit was up to 83, and the department's total number of commissioned employees was 1,049, down roughly 15 percent from the department's strength at the start of 2013.

Reasons cited for the hiring issues include competition from suburban departments that pay more, as well as increasing national focus on police misconduct, calls to cut law enforcement budgets, and increased stress connected to rising homicide rates and the pandemic.

Resolutions are nonbinding, so the one passed Friday will not take any direct action to change trends. It simply asks the city's personnel department to make its proposals part of negotiations with the police. City Comptroller Darlene Green unveiled a similar slate of ideas last month.

Alderman Anne Schweitzer, of far south city, also tacked on an amendment saying the board would follow up with a resolution concerning all city employees, noting that staffing woes are plaguing more than just the police.

The city has had more than 1,000 jobs vacant across the entire workforce this year, a shortage blamed for the city's struggles picking up trash and answering 911 calls.