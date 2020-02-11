5 aldermen press for end to City Hall freeholders deadlock

They said they supported the aldermanic Intergovernmental Affairs Committee “in advocating for a diverse and representative panel of appointees.”

But they said the committee should take the next step in holding a vote on the appointments. “Every day that the City fails to appoint its designees is another day that the City is left out of the process,” they said.

The aldermanic committee on Oct. 16 voted to table nine Krewson appointees to the freeholders board.

About a month later, Krewson made four changes in her slate as recommended by committee chairman Sam Moore, D-4th Ward, and Reed, who has tried to mediate.

The committee then split on whether and how many more changes should be sought. The panel last met before Thanksgiving.

Complicating matters, Reed has said, are what he called Moore’s health issues and trying to work around Moore’s schedule. Reed has not elaborated.

Moore has missed the last five weekly meetings of the full Board of Aldermen. The last one he attended was Dec. 13 before aldermen began a holiday break.