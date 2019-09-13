Subscribe for 99¢
New St. Louis aldermen take their seats on first day of session

Board of Aldermen President, Lewis Reed, (center), presides over the first day of the city's newest legislative session on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in City Hall. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis aldermen on Friday rejected putting repeal of the residency rule for most city employees before voters next year.

The vote by the Board of Aldermen was 16 to 11 with two absent.

The defeat was a major setback for Mayor Lyda Krewson, who had made junking the residency rule a major priority this session.

Some aldermen who opposed the measure had asked that the vote be held off until later this year to allow possible additions to the bill to be considered.

Check back for updates.

Political Fix e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Mark Schlinkmann is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

View comments