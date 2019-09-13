ST. LOUIS — St. Louis aldermen on Friday rejected putting repeal of the residency rule for most city employees before voters next year.
The vote by the Board of Aldermen was 16 to 11 with two absent.
The defeat was a major setback for Mayor Lyda Krewson, who had made junking the residency rule a major priority this session.
Some aldermen who opposed the measure had asked that the vote be held off until later this year to allow possible additions to the bill to be considered.
Check back for updates.