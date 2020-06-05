Aldermen want St. Louis voters to weigh property tax hike for children's services

ST. LOUIS — City voters could decide on a property tax increase for early childhood education programs at the Nov. 3 election following action Friday by the Board of Aldermen.

The board voted 25-0 to schedule a vote on the issue, which was proposed by the city Mental Health Board. Mayor Lyda Krewson still must sign off on the measure.

The tax hike — 6 cents per $100 assessed valuation — would raise about $2.3 million annually. The money would aid programs and early childhood centers in the city's poorest areas, supporters said.

The owner of a home worth $150,000 would pay about $17 more a year in taxes.

In debate last month, some aldermen supporting the proposal expressed concern at the timing of the tax proposal amid the weak economy spurred by the coronavirus crisis.

Parking fund transfer