Although pandemic slowed their path, dozens in St. Louis finally become US citizens

St. Louis Community College student Khady Diane is an accounting major and moved to the U.S. seven years ago from the West African country of Côte d'Ivoire, also known as the Ivory Coast. COVID-19 didn't deter her from petitioning for citizenship, but did make the process more arduous.

"It took forever for the interview to get in, due to social distancing and everything," Diane said.

The group of 30 sat with their families and friends in the Arch visitors center Monday to listen to the ceremony, which included remarks by U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis.

"I know that many of you have waited years, or even decades, for this day to come. I know it has not been easy getting here," Bush said. "At times you may have felt lonely, stressed. You may have felt chronic stress, exhaustion, anxiety, anguish. But you made it."

Two children pulled on Sireesha Yalamanchili's sleeves as she stood among the chairs with her husband after taking the oath. Yalamanchili's smile stretched wide as she tried to settle her two boys, who were eager to leave. The couple came from India a decade ago on a work visa and decided they wanted to stay.