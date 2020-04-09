Amid COVID-19 funding scramble, Missouri Senate gets ethics panel back on track

JEFFERSON CITY — After three weeks in limbo, the commission that regulates Missouri’s campaign finance laws will be able to meet again following a rushed effort to appoint a new member.
Maneuvering by Gov. Mike Parson and the state Senate over the past week resulted in the Legislature’s upper chamber confirming the appointment of Robert C. Cook of Ashland to the Missouri Ethics Commission on Wednesday.
The commission had been unable to meet after the terms of three of its six members expired on March 15. Unlike other state boards, commissioners cannot serve once their terms expire.
In typical times, the Senate would then vote to confirm new members to the panel, which investigates and levies fines against violators of campaign violations.
But, with the Legislature on hold because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, it was unclear when the ethics commission would have enough members to meet again.
On Wednesday, with the Senate back in town to vote on a $6.2 billion emergency aid package, lawmakers opened the day’s session by quickly confirming Cook and then moving on to a debate about the massive coronavirus response measure.
“They were very good about getting this done,” said Elizabeth Zeigler, executive director of the commission.
Without a new member, the commission would have been unable to disqualify candidates in upcoming elections for failing to file financial disclosure forms required of all people running for offices.
The commission also would not have been able to act on higher profile ethics violations, such as one they decided in February against former Gov. Eric Greitens, who was fined $178,000 for failing to report contributions from two dark money groups formed to help his now-stalled political career.
Cook, a lifelong Boone County resident, is a retired U.S. Postal Service employee.
He served on the Hallsville School Board from 1990 to 1998, and is a former member of the Hallsville Park Board. He also has served as a high school sports official.
Other members of the commission include Wayne Henke of Troy, Cheryl Walker of St. Louis and Bill Birkes of Joplin. Henke and Walker fill Democratic slots on the ballot. Birkes and Cook fill Republican slots.
