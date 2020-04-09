Amid COVID-19 funding scramble, Missouri Senate gets ethics panel back on track

JEFFERSON CITY — After three weeks in limbo, the commission that regulates Missouri’s campaign finance laws will be able to meet again following a rushed effort to appoint a new member.

Maneuvering by Gov. Mike Parson and the state Senate over the past week resulted in the Legislature’s upper chamber confirming the appointment of Robert C. Cook of Ashland to the Missouri Ethics Commission on Wednesday.

The commission had been unable to meet after the terms of three of its six members expired on March 15. Unlike other state boards, commissioners cannot serve once their terms expire.

In typical times, the Senate would then vote to confirm new members to the panel, which investigates and levies fines against violators of campaign violations.

But, with the Legislature on hold because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, it was unclear when the ethics commission would have enough members to meet again.