Amid new Lambert lease push, aldermen asked to push mayor to withdraw FAA application

Keeping the city's preliminary application with the Federal Aviation Administration in place, she added, distracts city leaders from serious issues facing the city now.

Krewson has said while she has no intention of restarting the process of considering private bidders to lease all of Lambert, she might keep the FAA application pending to see if there's some way to use it to develop unused airport land. She has yet to take a position on the ballot issue.

Sponsors say the coronavirus-related economic slowdown underscores the need for a major revenue infusion for the city, especially to aid African American neighborhoods hit disproportionately hard.

Spencer attempted to introduce her resolution at Friday's board meeting held by teleconference.

She was blocked by Aldermanic President Lewis Reed because she didn't email a copy to board members until 16 minutes into the meeting. He said it's difficult to handle such items as quickly by teleconference, so members were told to submit them in advance.