Amtrak extends suspension of a daily trip to Kansas City

ST. LOUIS — Amtrak has extended to Dec. 4 the suspension of one of two daily trips to Kansas City.

The suspension, which had been scheduled to end Wednesday, started Oct. 24.

An Amtrak spokesman has said the shortage is due to continued delays in deploying some new train cars.

Meanwhile, one of Amtrak's five daily round trips between St. Louis and Chicago, which was suspended Sept. 17, is set to resume service later this week.

The first run from Chicago will arrive here at 10:36 p.m. Wednesday, with return service leaving St. Louis at 4:30 a.m. Thursday.