ST. LOUIS — After a four-year delay, most daily trains on Amtrak's St. Louis to Chicago route began running Wednesday at speeds of up to 110 mph.

The passenger rail line plans to operate with the new speeds for several weeks before changing schedules based on the old 90 mph maximum.

Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari declined to say how much time will be trimmed off trips between the two cities that now typically take from 5 hours and 6 minutes to 5 hours and 20 minutes.

In 2021, when Amtrak was allowed to boost the maximum speed on the route by a lesser amount of 11 mph — to 90 mph from 79 mph — trips were reduced by about 15 minutes.

"We want to prove.....how far below 5 hours we can get," Magliari said.

The goal, he said, is "a demonstrably and reliably shorter travel time" than the driving time between the two cities of about 4.5 hours, Magliari said.

Faster rail journeys were among the goals of a $1.95-billion upgrade of the St. Louis-to-Chicago Amtrak corridor that was largely finished in 2017.

But delays in installing and testing new GPS-related safety technology kept Amtrak from hitting the higher 90 and 110 mph speeds as soon as the Illinois Department of Transportation had predicted. Federal officials have now authorized the increase to 110, Amtrak said.

The new 110 mph speeds will be used only in the more open expanses of the route outside the two big metro areas, roughly between Alton and Joliet on the southern fringe of metro Chicago.

Magliari said a new maximum speed of 100 mph is allowed on one of the five daily round-trip runs, the Texas Eagle, because trains used on those trips aren't authorized to go any faster.

The 110 mph target speed for the project had been talked about by Illinois officials for more than two decades. The project was funded largely by economic stimulus money allotted in the Obama administration.

Among other improvements were new rails and concrete ties, new stations in Alton and Carlinville and improved street crossing gates to keep vehicles from weaving around crossing bars.

Also added were sidewalk gates barring pedestrians from crossing while a train is approaching and 3-foot-high pedestrian fences at crossings.

To cut delays, second-track segments and sidings were added or lengthened so two trains could run simultaneously in more areas.