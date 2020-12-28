Andrew Jones is in, Gregory F.X. Daly out in St. Louis mayor's race

ST. LOUIS — Andrew Jones, the unsuccessful Republican nominee for mayor in 2017, is running again under the city's new nonpartisan election set-up.

Meanwhile, Collector of Revenue Gregory F.X. Daly, a prominent Democrat with a $500,000-plus campaign war chest, announced Monday he won't jump in the mayor's race.

Jones couldn't be reached for comment Monday. Daly, who also is the 12th Ward Democratic committeeman, said in a tweet that he hasn't decided who to support in the March 2 primary.

But he said "I continue to believe that this city needs a leader who is willing to work collaboratively with everyone and make the people of this community his/her top priority."