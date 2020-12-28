Andrew Jones is in, Gregory F.X. Daly out in St. Louis mayor's race

Jones is the fourth candidate to file for mayor in the upcoming race, following Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, City Treasurer Tishaura Jones and Alderman Cara Spencer.

Two others, business owners Dana Kelly and Keith Jefferson, have said they will run but have yet to turn in filing documents with the city Election Board. The deadline is next Monday.

9th Ward rematch

Meanwhile, former Alderman Ken Ortmann of the 9th Ward has signed up to challenge the man who unseated him four years ago, Alderman Dan Guenther.

In other recent filings, Laura Keys, the 21st Ward Democratic committeewoman, became the sixth candidate to register to run for the ward's aldermanic seat. Among the others are incumbent John Collins-Muhammad.

In the 4th Ward, incumbent Alderman Dwinderlin Evans has gotten two opponents — Democratic committeeman Edward McFowland and Leroy Carter.

In the 1st Ward, Democratic committeewoman Yolanda Brown filed for the aldermanic seat held by incumbent Sharon Tyus. Tyus has not yet filed.

School Board

Filing so far for School Board seats are incumbent board member Natalie Vowell and former board members Bill Haas and David Jackson.