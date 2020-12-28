Andrew Jones is in, Gregory F.X. Daly out in St. Louis mayor's race

ST. LOUIS — Andrew Jones, the unsuccessful Republican nominee for mayor in 2017, is running again under the city's new nonpartisan election set-up.
Meanwhile, Collector of Revenue Gregory F.X. Daly, a prominent Democrat with a $500,000-plus campaign war chest, announced Monday he won't jump in the mayor's race.
Jones couldn't be reached for comment Monday. Daly, who also is the 12th Ward Democratic committeeman, said in a tweet that he hasn't decided who to support in the March 2 primary.
But he said "I continue to believe that this city needs a leader who is willing to work collaboratively with everyone and make the people of this community his/her top priority."
Daly, who four years ago also took a pass on the mayor's race after giving it a look, endorsed then-Alderman Lyda Krewson, helping her win a tightly contested Democratic primary.
Krewson, who went on to trounce Republican Jones in the general election, announced last month she wouldn't seek a second term.
Jones is the fourth candidate to file for mayor in the upcoming race, following Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, City Treasurer Tishaura Jones and Alderman Cara Spencer.
Two others, business owners Dana Kelly and Keith Jefferson, have said they will run but have yet to turn in filing documents with the city Election Board. The deadline is next Monday.
9th Ward rematch
Meanwhile, former Alderman Ken Ortmann of the 9th Ward has signed up to challenge the man who unseated him four years ago, Alderman Dan Guenther.
In other recent filings, Laura Keys, the 21st Ward Democratic committeewoman, became the sixth candidate to register to run for the ward's aldermanic seat. Among the others are incumbent John Collins-Muhammad.
In the 4th Ward, incumbent Alderman Dwinderlin Evans has gotten two opponents — Democratic committeeman Edward McFowland and Leroy Carter.
In the 1st Ward, Democratic committeewoman Yolanda Brown filed for the aldermanic seat held by incumbent Sharon Tyus. Tyus has not yet filed.
School Board
Filing so far for School Board seats are incumbent board member Natalie Vowell and former board members Bill Haas and David Jackson.
Three spots on the seven-person board will be filled in the April election. School Board candidates do not run in a primary. The deadline to file is Jan. 19.