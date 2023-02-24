CLAYTON — A St. Louis County councilman wants St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner to resign following her office's handling of a robbery case and a crash that critically injured a teen.

Republican Councilman Dennis Hancock's resolution adds to the public calls for Gardner's resignation, though it's one of the first from St. Louis County elected officials. Gardner has been blamed for failing to arrest a man who violated his bond at least 51 times.

"When the person in charge just doesn't take charge and blames everybody else for all of the ills and bad things that are going on, it's just time for her to go," said Hancock, a businessman from Fenton.

Daniel Riley, 21, was accused this week of speeding through downtown St. Louis and causing a crash on Saturday, Feb. 18, that injured a pedestrian from Tennessee, Janae Edmondson. Edmondson, 17, was visiting for a volleyball tournament and had to have her legs amputated after the crash.

Hancock's resolution would be symbolic.

"The climate in the city impacts everybody in the region. Speeding vehicles don't stop at the county line," Hancock said.

Earlier this week, County Executive Sam Page said he didn't have any recommendations for the city prosecutor.

Hancock joins St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and Gov. Mike Parson, among other elected officials, in criticizing Gardner's handling of Riley's case.

Meanwhile, Gardner defended her office and dismissed demands for her resignation, which she called a "political stunt."