Anti-abortion activists gather in capital as abortion access in Missouri remains in limbo

• Two other courts are deciding whether the Legislature improperly barred Medicaid dollars from going to Planned Parenthood, which operates the state's only abortion clinic in St. Louis.

Abortions in Missouri are in decline, according to figures from the Department of Health and Senior Services.

There were 4,562 abortions in Missouri in 2016, the highest amount in the last four years, according to the state.

In 2017 and 2018, the number of abortions decreased to 3,903 and 2,910, respectively.

Last year, through Nov. 15, there had been 1,354 abortions, according to DHSS. That figure included only six medical, or non-surgical abortions, which are completed outside of the doctor's office.

