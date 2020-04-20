Appeals court moves St. Louis special election to June 23

ST. LOUIS — Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a state appeals court panel on Monday ordered a one-month delay to June 23 of a special election to fill two vacancies on the Board of Aldermen.
The city Election Board, which had set the election in the 4th and 12th wards for May 19, sought the change at the request of Mayor Lyda Krewson.
The 12th Ward race will pit Democratic nominee Vicky Grass, 67, the retired director of the city firefighters pension system, against Republican Craig Westbrook, 56, a truck driver and a political newcomer.
They are running to succeed Democrat Larry Arnowitz, who resigned March 3 after he was indicted on federal mail fraud charges.
Grass was in the news in 2015 when she retired from her pension system job with a $579,210 cash payout, which included severance pay and compensation for unused sick and vacation time.
In the 4th Ward, Democratic nominee Dwinderlin “Dwin” Evans, 69, may face ballot opposition in Gwendolyn Washington, 57, who on Monday turned in a petition to try to qualify as an independent candidate.
The Election Board has yet to verify if she received the required number of registered voters’ signatures.
The 4th Ward seat opened up when Democratic incumbent Sam Moore died Feb. 25. Evans is a retired teacher and the ward’s Democratic committeewoman.
The party nominees were chosen by the city Democratic and Republican committees. The GOP did not pick anyone to run in the 4th.
The last Republican to serve as an alderman in the heavily Democratic city represented the 12th — Fred Heitert, who was defeated in 2011 by Arnowitz.
Washington, the would-be independent candidate in the 4th, previously filed to run against Evans for the Democratic committeewoman seat in the August primary.
Gov. Mike Parson previously moved the April 7 local elections across the state to June 2 as part of efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
Gary Stoff, a city Election Board official, said the board had to go to court to reschedule the special election because under city charter requirements, May 19 was the latest possible date for the 4th Ward vote and May 26 the latest allowed in the 12th Ward.
He said the board didn’t request June 2 because there is nothing else on the ballot then in the city.
