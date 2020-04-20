Appeals court moves St. Louis special election to June 23

In the 4th Ward, Democratic nominee Dwinderlin “Dwin” Evans, 69, may face ballot opposition in Gwendolyn Washington, 57, who on Monday turned in a petition to try to qualify as an independent candidate.

The Election Board has yet to verify if she received the required number of registered voters’ signatures.

The 4th Ward seat opened up when Democratic incumbent Sam Moore died Feb. 25. Evans is a retired teacher and the ward’s Democratic committeewoman.

The party nominees were chosen by the city Democratic and Republican committees. The GOP did not pick anyone to run in the 4th.

The last Republican to serve as an alderman in the heavily Democratic city represented the 12th — Fred Heitert, who was defeated in 2011 by Arnowitz.

Washington, the would-be independent candidate in the 4th, previously filed to run against Evans for the Democratic committeewoman seat in the August primary.

Gov. Mike Parson previously moved the April 7 local elections across the state to June 2 as part of efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.