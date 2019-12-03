Updated at 5 p.m.: The red-light camera bill will not be introduced at the County Council on Tuesday night.
CLAYTON — A proposal to reshape St. Louis County’s executive branch and a plan for archery hunts in county parks are among the items the County Council is expected to take up Tuesday night.
County Councilman Tim Fitch, R-3rd District, has asked his council colleagues to consider placing a charter amendment on the ballot in April that would allow voters to decide whether the county’s day-to-day operations should be placed in control of a hired manager.
In a “council-manager” form of government, a manager or administrator with degrees and credentials in public administration is tasked with preparing the budget, running departments and carrying out elected officials’ policies. Because the manager is not elected, some see the position as more insulated from politics and less susceptible to corruption.
The same measure failed earlier this year in the Charter Commission, a 14-member board that has been studying changes to the constitution-like document that governs the county. The effort has been spearheaded by Fitch’s appointee to the commission and his predecessor on the council, Colleen Wasinger. After the vote, Fitch tweeted he would revive the issue in the council.
Several mayor and city managers from suburban municipalities spoke in favor of the change earlier this year, saying it works for their cities and would help prevent the kind of corruption that occurred under former County Executive Steve Stenger.
The proposal would seem to have a slim chance of making the ballot, as it would be likely to face a veto from Stenger’s successor, County Executive Sam Page, and would need five of the council members to support it in an override vote.
The council will also take a final vote on a proposal by Fitch and Councilman Mark Harder, R-7th District, to allow the state Department of Conservation to hold archery hunts of deer at county parks. Each scheduled hunt would still be subject to county approval. The council advanced the matter last week without dissent.
A similar measure failed earlier this year, but the two council members, who represent most of west St. Louis County, said deer overpopulation has become a greater problem since then, and the Audubon Society said the deer’s grazing has undermined its efforts to conserve trees and shrubs.
Another piece of legislation requested by Fitch will not be taken up by the council on Tuesday. Fitch last month asked the county's legal staff to draw up a bill that would ask voters in April whether they want to ban the use of automatic red-light cameras. Although the bill was listed on the council's agenda, it was not ready to be introduced at the meeting.
Fitch's proposal came after the city of St. Louis said it was soliciting proposals from private companies to provide camera systems to catch vehicles running lights. Mayor Lyda Krewson said the goal was to improve traffic law enforcement in a city with a chronic shortage of police officers.
Fitch, the former county police chief, tweeted: “The ONLY way I’ll ever believe red light & speed cameras are for safety is when the revenue generated by them does not go to the government that installed them. Don’t fall for their "safety" claims. It’s about the money.”