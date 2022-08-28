Are your city's workers in the Post-Dispatch payroll database?

ST. LOUIS — For this year’s version of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Public Pay database, the paper sent out more than 200 records requests to obtain salary data for hundreds of thousands of government employees, from small school districts to the state of Missouri.

This year, the paper submitted requests to each of the municipalities in St. Louis County and for all St. Louis-area charter schools.

Each agency was asked to provide a single number: Gross pay — including salary and any overtime or other types of pay — from calendar year 2021. For tax purposes, each agency must calculate and keep this.

More than 90% provided the paper with payroll records, or a valid explanation for why they wouldn’t or couldn’t. Seven St. Louis County municipalities — Champ, Country Life Acres, Glen Echo Park, Grantwood Village, Huntleigh, Westwood and Wilbur Park — reported no salaried employees, saying their business was conducted through volunteers, trustees or via contracts.

Pay records are required to be released by Missouri law.

But several area government bodies didn’t:

Atlas Public Schools, a charter school

Bella Villa

Cool Valley

Country Club Hills

Explore St. Louis

St. Ann

St. Louis

St. Louis Circuit Attorney

St. Louis Treasurer

Velda Village Hills

Some gave explanations for why they couldn’t provide the data. Some agreed to provide them, but not in a usable or accessible format. One — Velda Village Hills — ignored the paper’s request and multiple follow-up attempts.

St. Louis and the St. Louis offices are special cases.

Because city payroll is processed by multiple branches of city government, including the St. Louis Comptroller, St. Louis Treasurer and the city’s Information Technology Services Agency, each city agency must give permission for the release of its data, or obtain the data from the IT agency and release it itself.

The St. Louis Recorder of Deeds and Sheriff both provided letters to the Post-Dispatch authorizing release of the data, which will be uploaded when it arrives. The Collector of Revenue, License Collector and Circuit Court got the data and provided it themselves.

But the offices of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, St. Louis Treasurer Adam Layne and the city of St. Louis Personnel Department, which keeps pay records for all regular city employees, provided salary estimates not actual pay as requested.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones said on Friday she doesn’t control the personnel department — though she appointed the interim director.

And St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner argued her office had already provided the correct data.