Politics
0 comments

Politics

  • 0
Hillary Clinton campaigns in Affton

Hillary Clinton speaks at the Nelson-Mulligan Carpenters' Training Center in Affton in March 2016.

Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 

Among all the categories listed, the answer in this one may be the most obvious. The city has elected a Democratic mayor since 1949. The political climate is accurately described by BestPlaces.com as “strongly liberal.” In the last presidential election, 79.7% voted Democratic, while 15.9% voted Republican. That’s nearly identical to the level of support Hillary Clinton won in the Boston area. However, it is in stark contrast to the state of Missouri, in which merely 38% supported Clinton. St. Louis has voted for the Democratic candidate in the previous five presidential elections. The same lopsided breakdown can be seen in political donations. From 2015 to 2018, St. Louisans donated 60,731 contributions totaling $13,459,590 to Democratic and liberal campaigns compared with 4,758 contributions totaling $8,423,318 to Republican and conservative campaigns.

Along with Kansas City, St. Louis is a bright blue dot in a state that has gotten more conservative over the past 20 years. The city wears its political attitude with a defiant sort of pride — bumper stickers and yard signs announcing one’s candidates and causes are commonplace. The most combative divide is typically between the progressive and moderate factions of Democratic political leadership.

Verdict: Northern

0 comments

Tags

Political Fix e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports