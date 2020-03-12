Among all the categories listed, the answer in this one may be the most obvious. The city has elected a Democratic mayor since 1949. The political climate is accurately described by BestPlaces.com as “strongly liberal.” In the last presidential election, 79.7% voted Democratic, while 15.9% voted Republican. That’s nearly identical to the level of support Hillary Clinton won in the Boston area. However, it is in stark contrast to the state of Missouri, in which merely 38% supported Clinton. St. Louis has voted for the Democratic candidate in the previous five presidential elections. The same lopsided breakdown can be seen in political donations. From 2015 to 2018, St. Louisans donated 60,731 contributions totaling $13,459,590 to Democratic and liberal campaigns compared with 4,758 contributions totaling $8,423,318 to Republican and conservative campaigns.

Along with Kansas City, St. Louis is a bright blue dot in a state that has gotten more conservative over the past 20 years. The city wears its political attitude with a defiant sort of pride — bumper stickers and yard signs announcing one’s candidates and causes are commonplace. The most combative divide is typically between the progressive and moderate factions of Democratic political leadership.

Verdict: Northern