As coronavirus breeds financial uncertainty, Missouri officials not predicting a recession

JEFFERSON CITY — Although the coronavirus outbreak has roiled the stock market, Missouri’s top budget official is not planning for a recession in the coming year.

In testimony Wednesday, Gov. Mike Parson’s budget chief told a Senate panel that he is not projecting a drop in state tax revenue from a downturn in the economy.

“We are not forecasting that,” budget director Dan Haug said. “We think revenues will grow 1.9%.”

The stock market has bounced wildly this week as the effects of the coronavirus spread across the globe.

After a steep drop Monday, U.S. stocks rallied Tuesday on reports that a government stimulus program was under consideration, including a plan to cut payroll taxes, relieve hourly workers and offer assistance to the hard-hit travel industry. The market, however, reversed course Wednesday morning, heading lower again.

Haug’s assurances did not assuage Sen. Jamilah Nasheed, D-St. Louis, who expressed worries about a recession.

“I think one is coming soon. It may be in direct correlation to the coronavirus,” Nasheed told her colleagues on the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The comments came as the panel is considering the creation of a new fund designed to help the state weather financial emergencies.

The fund, proposed by Parson, would make it easier for the state to dip into reserves, rather than to withhold funding for programs when there is a shortfall of tax revenues.