As expected, Galloway and Parson win, will face each other in November

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri voters picked Gov. Mike Parson to be the Republican gubernatorial candidate in the November general election and State Auditor Nicole Galloway as the Democrat’s choice for governor.

Parson, 64, faced two GOP challengers: 69-year-old state Rep. Jim Neely and 40-year-old Saundra McDowell.

McDowell made an unsuccessful bid for state auditor in 2018. She lost to Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway. Both Neely and McDowell criticized Parson for shutting down the state to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Parson previously served as lieutenant governor. He took over after former Republican Gov. Eric Greitens resigned in scandal in 2018.

Galloway, 38, faced four other Democrats with little statewide name recognition. She was the only Democratic gubernatorial candidate currently in statewide office and the only candidate to have won a statewide campaign previously.

Galloway has criticized Parson’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying he’s not doing enough to ensure the health and safety of the public.

Galloway previously served as Boone County treasurer. Former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon appointed her to be state auditor after former Republican Auditor Tom Schweich killed himself in 2015.