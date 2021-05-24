As he weighs Senate run, Rep. Jason Smith says he met with Trump in New York City

JEFFERSON CITY — One Missouri congressman considering a run for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat met Monday with former President Donald Trump at Trump Tower in Manhattan, according to his campaign.

Josh Siegel, spokesman for the campaign of U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Salem, told the Post-Dispatch on Monday that Smith met with the former president at Trump Tower that afternoon.

Siegel didn’t respond to a question about what the two discussed. A message to Trump’s office was not immediately returned. Smith hadn’t mentioned the meeting on his Facebook or Twitter accounts as of Monday evening.

Smith has expressed interest in running for the Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri.

But like the three other Missouri members of Congress interested in the race — U.S. Reps. Ann Wagner, Billy Long and Vicky Hartzler — Smith has yet to formally launch a campaign.