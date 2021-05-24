 Skip to main content
As he weighs Senate run, Rep. Jason Smith says he met with Trump in New York City
FILE PHOTO: Trump acknowledges people as he gets in his SUV outside Trump Tower in New York City

FILE PHOTO: Former President Donald Trump acknowledges people as he gets in his SUV outside Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

JEFFERSON CITY — One Missouri congressman considering a run for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat met Monday with former President Donald Trump at Trump Tower in Manhattan, according to his campaign.

Josh Siegel, spokesman for the campaign of U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Salem, told the Post-Dispatch on Monday that Smith met with the former president at Trump Tower that afternoon.

Siegel didn’t respond to a question about what the two discussed. A message to Trump’s office was not immediately returned. Smith hadn’t mentioned the meeting on his Facebook or Twitter accounts as of Monday evening.

Smith has expressed interest in running for the Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri.

Jason Smith

Rep. Jason Smith, a Republican, represents Missouri's 8th District.

But like the three other Missouri members of Congress interested in the race — U.S. Reps. Ann Wagner, Billy Long and Vicky Hartzler — Smith has yet to formally launch a campaign.

Smith held a fundraiser last month at Trump’s Florida golf resort, Mar-a-Lago.

The congressman told Morning Consult this month that he had hired Bill Stepien, Trump’s former campaign manager.

There are three Republicans already running: former Gov. Eric Greitens, who resigned three years ago amid several scandals; Attorney General Eric Schmitt; and St. Louis lawyer Mark McCloskey, who faces a gun charge in the city after brandishing a long gun while protesters entered his gated neighborhood last year.

