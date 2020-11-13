As hospitals near crisis, St. Louis medical leaders forcefully call for Gov. Parson to issue a statewide mask mandate

Top St. Louis area medical leaders on Friday called on Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to institute a statewide mask mandate, before the coronavirus pandemic reaches such proportions that hospitals no longer have room to care for the sick.

Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, warned that the regional healthcare system's capacity is on track to be overwhelmed in early December, based on the current trajectory of the virus.

"If we stay on the path we’re on for just two more weeks, we will not have the staff we need to take care for patients," he said.

Garza emphasized that coordinated action from statewide leaders is needed now. Hospital projections show that a delay of even one week would allow a far more severe crisis to develop.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We are past the time when individual behavior alone can address this disaster," said Garza. "More masks will save more lives and more businesses."

Missouri reported 4,005 new coronavirus infections Friday, adding to runaway transmission trends seen across the state and nation, as alarming transmission records continue to be set anew.