JEFFERSON CITY — In response to multiple deaths and illnesses linked to electronic cigarettes, the Democratic candidate for Missouri governor wants to toughen the rules governing vaping products.
Eric Slusher, campaign spokesman for state Auditor Nicole Galloway, said the dramatic rise in Missouri youth using the devices is “very concerning.”
“As a mom of three young boys, the health and well-being of Missouri’s kids will be Nicole Galloway’s highest priority as governor,” Slusher said. “Galloway supports stricter regulation of vaping products, including flavored products and raising the age to purchase these products, while we continue to study the effects.”
The statement from Galloway came less than a week after Missouri health officials reported a second death related to vaping. The Post-Dispatch obtained the statement just hours before Gov. Mike Parson unveiled a public information campaign aimed at snuffing out e-cigarette use among youth.
Unlike Galloway, the Republican governor did not call for rules that could limit potentially deadly ingredients in the products or raise the age for e-cigarette purchases to 21, up from 18.
Rather, over the past 30 days, officials developed an advertising campaign targeting Missouri’s youth. The social media portion of the campaign launched on YouTube, Instagram, and Snapchat Monday.
The Department of Education and Secondary Education also is working with parent-teacher organizations and the state school boards association to distribute material. And, the state created a website for youth called stopthevapemissouri.org.
“We greatly appreciate the Governor’s initiative in bringing together different state departments and our external partners, which has significantly moved us forward toward our goal of preventing harm to both young adults and others,” said state health chief Dr. Randall Williams. “The rate of teen vaping in Missouri is continuing to climb. We believe the `Clear the Air’ campaign is a great first step toward educating Missourians and changing this trajectory.”
In addition to the two deaths, state health officials report that there are 35 reported cases of respiratory illness associated with vaping. The majority of those cases are in younger male users.
As the number of vaping-related deaths and injuries continues to rise, other governors have taken tough stances against the sale of flavored electronic cigarettes and nicotine e-liquids, declaring public health emergencies and banning all online and retail sales of the products.
Parson, who is expected to face Galloway as he seeks a full term in 2020, continues to contend the Legislature should debate the issue when members of the House and Senate convene in January.
“I think for now, it’s what we can do,” Parson said of the educational campaign.
Parson’s decision came despite a plea by Missouri’s fledgling medical marijuana industry to ban certain ingredients, such as Vitamin E acetate.
Studies of fluid collected from the lungs of 29 patients in 10 states found vitamin E acetate in all of the samples. Vitamin E acetate is used as an additive in the production of e-cigarette or vaping products.
In a letter to Parson in October, the Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association asked the state help it "diminish the black market" by issuing rules before legal medical marijuana sales begin next year.
In addition to the ban on Vitamin E acetate, the association said state health officials should ensure that products do not contain lead, mercury, cadmium, inorganic arsenic and total chromium.
Lyndall Fraker, who oversees the state’s medical marijuana program, said a response to the trade organization’s request could come next year.
“This is a serious issue that deserves a thoughtful response. We are working to gather both internal and external stakeholder input for rules to file in early 2020 before any medical marijuana products are available to the marketplace,” said Fraker, a former state lawmaker from Marshfield.
In the absence of a tougher crackdown at the state level, St. Louis area school districts are moving forward with new policies designed to curb vaping by youths.
Under a new Parkway School District policy, students at Parkway West caught with vaping products will have the device confiscated.
The Francis Howell School District in St. Charles County sued e-cigarette maker Juul Labs, accusing the company of deceptive marketing and misconduct.