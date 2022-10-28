As planned, Loop Trolley to shut down Sunday until spring

ST. LOUIS — As planned, the revived Loop Trolley will end its latest three-month run on Sunday evening.

The Bi-State Development Agency, which took over operations this year from the nonprofit Loop Trolley Co. at the request of local elected officials, expects to resume the 2.2-mile line in the spring.

A specific start date and other details have yet to be worked out.

The trolley began operating again on Aug. 4, running regular service for the first time since it shut down in late 2019 after just a year amid financial issues, slim ridership and a series of mechanical problems.

Bi-State, which also runs Metro Transit, said Friday that a one-day power problem associated with inclement weather Aug. 14 was the only power or mechanical issue that affected service this time around.

The trolley has run on a Thursday-through-Sunday schedule free of charge.

The trolley had roughly 2,500 boardings per month from Aug. 4 through last weekend.

During most of the trolley's original run, also four days a week, the number of riders per month was less, ranging from 1,000 to 2,190.

But people then had to buy a ticket to use the service, which runs from the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park to the western end of the Loop shopping district in University City.

The trolley has never come close to the projected 394,000 riders a year predicted by trolley officials in 2015 for a seven-day-a-week, year-round schedule.

Bi-State's board agreed to run the line because of fears by area leaders that killing it would hurt the region's chance of getting future federal grants. Federal money covered a large share of the $51 million used to build the line, buy the cars and pay related initial costs.

The trolley has been run the last three months on accrued and ongoing collection of a special sales tax levied near the line. To aid the line's long-term chances of survival, a regional board kicked in a new $1.26 million federal grant.