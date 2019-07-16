JEFFERSON CITY — Armed with a significant money advantage in a red state, Gov. Mike Parson could announce his plans to run for a full term sometime after Labor Day.
The Republican chief executive had been considering the possibility of announcing his intentions at the Missouri State Fair next month, but the Post-Dispatch has learned he is now mulling a post-Labor Day confirmation that he wants four more years as governor.
The latest quarterly financial reports show the 63-year-old cattle farmer and former state lawmaker with a large lead in fundraising over his likely Democratic opponent, Auditor Nicole Galloway.
Galloway, 37, who has been auditor since 2015, also has not formally announced her candidacy after winning a full term in November. But, aides say she is gearing up to take on Parson.
The two hold starkly different positions on hot-button issues, including abortion. In May, Parson signed off on one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation. Galloway has been critical of the law, which could be put to a voter challenge on the 2020 ballot.
In the three months leading up to the July 1 reporting deadline, Parson and his supporters raised nearly $750,000, compared to $115,000 for Galloway, the lone Democrat holding statewide office.
Reports filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission show Galloway with a total of $133,000 in her account.
By contrast, Parson has more than $3 million spread across two accounts.
His personal account has more than $1.1 million, while a political action committee named “Uniting Missouri” has $2.9 million.
Uniting Missouri collected $632,500 in the most recent quarter, while Parson’s account netted $116,000 in support.
The reports show many of his donors are from the construction industry and those involved in the low-income housing development tax credit business.
Former Gov. Eric Greitens put the tax credits on hold, arguing they’d become a cash cow for developers. Parson could restart the program after lawmakers failed to send him any of the reforms he’d sought during the recently ended legislative session.
Meanwhile, Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican, has $780,000 spread across two accounts that he could tap in a bid for a full term. Elad Gross, the lone Democrat to announce he’s running has $25,617 in his bank account.
Despite the significant gap, Gross highlighted that he’s received more than 500 contributions during the reporting period, compared to less than 100 for Schmitt.
“Our government is bought,” Gross said. “We need to take it back, and folks from all over our state are ready to get this done.”
Other statewide officials and potential candidates also reported their fundraising totals Monday.
They include:
• Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, a Republican, has nearly $221,000 in his campaign account after raising $117,250 during the prior four months. No Democrats have announced plans to challenge Kehoe.
• Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a Republican, has $254,000, after netting $66,190 in the fundraising quarter. A Democratic challenger has not surfaced.
• Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, a Republican, has nearly $176,000 on hand after raising $55,450. No Democrat has signaled they plan to run.