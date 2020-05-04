As St. Louis shut down for coronavirus, pollution levels dropped

Editor's note: The headline and description on this video have been edited to accurately reflect the content and timing of the video.
JEFFERSON CITY — New air monitoring data collected by Missouri officials supports a global phenomena: The coronavirus has had a positive effect on air pollution in the St. Louis region.
According to a report issued Monday by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, four air monitoring stations across the metropolitan area show significant drops in the amount of nitrogen dioxide present in the air
“(T)he NO2 concentrations measured in 2020 are significantly lower than those in 2019 for all hours of the day,” the report notes.
Nitrogen dioxide, known as NO2, is a noxious gas emitted by motor vehicles, power plants, and industrial facilities.
Between March 23, when the region was placed under a stay-at-home order, and April 15, the amount of nitrogen dioxide monitored was down by as much as 50% at various points in the day.
The decrease was most evident during the work week, but also carried through to the weekends, as people stayed inside to avoid being exposed to the deadly disease.
“The weekend graphs show a similar reduction and the 2020 graph is somewhat flatter than the 2019 graph,” the report noted.
For the purposes of collecting the information, DNR used four monitors placed near busy roadways to try and pinpoint how the drop in traffic was affecting air quality.
The decrease came despite DNR granting a waiver to car owners in the region from having to get vehicle emissions tests to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
In the first two weeks of April, for example, just 12,441 vehicles were tested, compared to 30,952 during the same time period in 2019.
The drop in the number of cars on the road has been on the state’s radar for a number of reasons.
In late March, the Missouri Department of Transportation reported that overall statewide passenger traffic was down 47% as people stayed away from work, school and other events.
In St. Louis and Kansas City, both under stay-at-home orders, traffic has dropped by 49%.
The decrease means people are purchasing less gas, which is generating less money from the state’s 17-cent-per-gallon motor fuel tax.
That could mean cuts to St. Louis area road and bridge projects, including $29.5 million in upgrades to Manchester Road from Big Bend Boulevard to Kirkwood Road.
A $19.1 million project to replace a bridge carrying Interstate 270 over Conway Road also could be postponed.
DNR officials say they will continue to evaluate the possible effects of the pandemic on air quality.
“We will also evaluate other air pollutants for possible effects,” the report said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.