As St. Louis shut down for coronavirus, pollution levels dropped

JEFFERSON CITY — New air monitoring data collected by Missouri officials supports a global phenomena: The coronavirus has had a positive effect on air pollution in the St. Louis region.

According to a report issued Monday by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, four air monitoring stations across the metropolitan area show significant drops in the amount of nitrogen dioxide present in the air

“(T)he NO2 concentrations measured in 2020 are significantly lower than those in 2019 for all hours of the day,” the report notes.

Nitrogen dioxide, known as NO2, is a noxious gas emitted by motor vehicles, power plants, and industrial facilities.

Between March 23, when the region was placed under a stay-at-home order, and April 15, the amount of nitrogen dioxide monitored was down by as much as 50% at various points in the day.

The decrease was most evident during the work week, but also carried through to the weekends, as people stayed inside to avoid being exposed to the deadly disease.

“The weekend graphs show a similar reduction and the 2020 graph is somewhat flatter than the 2019 graph,” the report noted.