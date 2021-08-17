As summer surge continues, Missouri announces initial COVID-19 booster shot plan

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson’s administration announced Tuesday that Missourians with compromised immune systems are cleared to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.
In a move mirroring guidance being mulled by the Biden administration, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services outlined the state’s new policy, which applies to people who are "moderately to severely immunocompromised" due to a medical condition or a combination of medication or treatments they are undergoing.
"Individuals who do not meet the criteria for ‘moderately to severely immunocompromised’ do not need a third dose at this time," the department said in a statement.
At the Department of Mental Health, spokeswoman Debra Walker confirmed Tuesday that booster shots are already in the works for residents of its facilities.
The latest update affects those who received the Pfizer and BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.
"This guidance does not apply to those who received the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine," the department said.
The push for booster shots comes amid a summer surge in the delta variant of the coronavirus that has seen hospitals fill up again with critically ill patients after a spring lull.
The number of COVID-19 patients in Missouri hospitals Tuesday stood at 2,380, which is closing in on the peak of 2,862 seen in December. Of those, 660 were in intensive care units, near the winter peak of 685, according to DHSS.
At Department of Mental Health facilities, where booster shots will be employed, there are eight active cases among residents and 73 active cases among employees, according to the agency.
Six employees and 13 residents of the department have died since the beginning of the pandemic.
More than 10,100 Missourians have died from complications related to COVID-19.
Missouri’s overall vaccination rate remains low at 43.2%, but it is less than half of that in some rural areas.
According to a DHSS tally, the number of fully vaccinated residents in Newton, Pemiscot and Reynolds counties is under 20%.
Currently, about 60% of the U.S. population has gotten at least one dose and nearly 51% are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
On Monday, the state also signed a contract with the Missouri Pharmacy Association to continue serving as a primary provider of COVID-19 vaccinations. Financial details of the agreement were not immediately available.