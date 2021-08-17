As summer surge continues, Missouri announces initial COVID-19 booster shot plan

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The number of COVID-19 patients in Missouri hospitals Tuesday stood at 2,380, which is closing in on the peak of 2,862 seen in December. Of those, 660 were in intensive care units, near the winter peak of 685, according to DHSS.

At Department of Mental Health facilities, where booster shots will be employed, there are eight active cases among residents and 73 active cases among employees, according to the agency.

Six employees and 13 residents of the department have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

More than 10,100 Missourians have died from complications related to COVID-19.

Missouri’s overall vaccination rate remains low at 43.2%, but it is less than half of that in some rural areas.

According to a DHSS tally, the number of fully vaccinated residents in Newton, Pemiscot and Reynolds counties is under 20%.

Currently, about 60% of the U.S. population has gotten at least one dose and nearly 51% are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.