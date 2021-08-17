As summer surge continues, Missouri mulling COVID-19 booster shots

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson’s administration is poised to announce its policy for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.

In a move mirroring guidance being mulled by the Biden administration, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is expected to outline the state’s approach in the coming days.

At the Department of Mental Health, spokeswoman Debra Walker confirmed Tuesday that booster shots are already in the works for residents of its facilities.

Although officials have not completed their plan, it is likely to focus on getting shots to elderly residents and those with pre-existing conditions eight months after they received their second shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.

The push for booster shots comes amid a summer surge in the delta variant of the coronavirus that has seen hospitals fill up again with critically ill patients after a spring lull.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Missouri hospitals Tuesday stood at 2,380, which is closing in on the peak of 2,862 seen in December. Of those, 660 were in intensive care units, a number that is close to the winter peak of 685, according to DHSS.

