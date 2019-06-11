JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri’s top election chief Tuesday rejected a third proposal seeking to allow voters to weigh in on the state’s tough new abortion law.
Citing a similar argument to one he made when rejecting two previous referendum requests last week, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said the fact that one part of the abortion law is already in effect bars the law from being put before voters.
The decision came just minutes after a hearing on the two other questions ended in a Cole County courtroom without any decision by Circuit Judge Daniel Green on whether Ashcroft’s decision should be overruled.
Green wants opponents of the law to submit a new request for relief after he found technical problems with their argument. The next hearing on the matter is Monday.
The new law bans abortions at the eighth week of a woman’s pregnancy, except in medical emergencies. There is no exception for pregnancies caused by rape or incest.
The law also would ban abortion completely if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri and Joplin roofing magnate David Humphreys, who is a major donor to Republican causes, want voters to reject the law.
Under the state Constitution, most new laws in Missouri take effect on Aug. 28 of each year.
However, before sending the measure to Gov. Mike Parson, Republicans inserted a clause to have a portion of the law concerning parental notification of a minor’s abortion go into effect immediately.
In rejecting the petitions, Ashcroft cited a provision in the constitution that prohibits referendums on “laws necessary for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health or safety.”
The ACLU and Humphreys are arguing that Missouri case law states that judges can determine whether an emergency clause is valid.
Attorney Lowell Pearson, who is representing Humphreys, said the emergency clause prohibition on referendums doesn't apply because only part of the bill, and not the entire measure, went into effect right away.
The ACLU also said the emergency clause was included "not because of an immediate need to preserve the public peace, health, or safety but rather in order to defeat any attempt to refer the bill for voter approval or rejection under the fundamental right of referendum described in the Missouri."
The third petition, which was submitted by Humphreys, asks voters to strike everything in the law except the two-parent notification provision.
Ashcroft said that maneuver wouldn’t work.
“A small number of state constitutions provide an option to refer a portion of a law to the people for a vote, but Missouri does not have that option,” Ashcroft said in a statement Tuesday.
Groups seeking to overturn the law have until Aug. 28 to gather an estimated 100,000 signatures stop the law from going into effect until the referendum is held.
Although the clock is ticking, Pearson told reporters that he’s not worried about running out of time.
“It is unlikely to cause any delay,” Pearson said.