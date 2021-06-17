Asked about Page side job, county assessor, former officials tell committee charter forbids second jobs

When Fitch asked McCulloch if he were still prosecuting attorney whether he would file a court motion against Page, McCulloch said, “Somebody would be looking deeply into it, absolutely.”

McCulloch told the council the prosecuting attorney and the state attorney general have the authority to file a court petition to vacate offices in the event of charter violations. But, he said, he would likely ask the courts for an outside prosecutor to avoid a conflict of interest with the executive branch. In 2018 McCulloch asked the courts for a special prosecutor to investigate allegations that Councilman Ernie Trakas, R-6th District, violated the county charter for performing contract legal work for out-of-state school districts.

St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar, working as a special prosecutor in the case, asked the courts to remove Trakas from office, but St. Charles County Circuit Judge Dan Pelikan disagreed.

Another former county executive, Charlie Dooley, told the Post-Dispatch in late May that he disagreed with McNary when both men weighed in on the allegations against Page. Dooley, a Democrat and the first Black county executive, said Page’s anesthesiology work was in his spare time and didn’t interfere with his public duties.