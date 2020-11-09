Asked if he’s interested in heading Interior, Nixon instead backs New Mexico senator

JEFFERSON CITY — Former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon, whose administration made a point of acquiring new public lands, said Monday a New Mexico Democrat should lead the U.S. Department of Interior under President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.

Asked if he was interested in the job, Nixon said in an email to the Post-Dispatch: “My friend Tom Udall should be the next Secretary of the Interior. I know him very well, and he would do an excellent job.”

Endorsements, and mentions, of favorites for high-profile posts have taken on new meaning as Biden begins to fill out his future Cabinet after he was projected the winner of the presidential race on Saturday.

The Department of Interior includes a number of offices, including the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Bureau of Land Management, the National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.