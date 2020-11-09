Asked if he’s interested in heading Interior, Nixon instead backs New Mexico senator

JEFFERSON CITY — Former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon, whose administration made a point of acquiring new public lands, said Monday a New Mexico Democrat should lead the U.S. Department of Interior under President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.
Asked if he was interested in the job, Nixon said in an email to the Post-Dispatch: “My friend Tom Udall should be the next Secretary of the Interior. I know him very well, and he would do an excellent job.”
Endorsements, and mentions, of favorites for high-profile posts have taken on new meaning as Biden begins to fill out his future Cabinet after he was projected the winner of the presidential race on Saturday.
E&E News mentioned Udall as a contender in September, and Bloomberg News mentioned Udall as a candidate in October.
The Department of Interior includes a number of offices, including the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Bureau of Land Management, the National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Udall’s staff did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.
Udall is the son of the late Stewart Lee Udall, a former congressman who served as Interior Secretary under presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson.
Nixon in 2016 was rumored to be seeking the Interior Secretary job in a Hillary Clinton administration, but the former secretary of state ultimately lost her bid for president. Nixon left office in early 2017 and entered the private sector, as an attorney with the Clayton law firm Dowd Bennett.
As Biden’s campaign showed signs of trouble early this year, Nixon endorsed Mike Bloomberg in Missouri’s March Democratic presidential primary. He later backed Biden.
Nixon recently urged Gov. Mike Parson’s administration to continue to fight the sale of parts of a planned state park along the Eleven Point River after an Oregon County judge ordered the state to sell 625 acres. The state has since appealed.
