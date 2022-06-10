Attorney, former Creve Coeur mayor, is final Page pick to board overseeing Rams settlement money

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page on Friday made his final appointment to regional board divvying up $500 million from a court settlement over the Rams move to Los Angeles.

Page named Annette K. Mandel, of University City, to the Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority, the 11-member panel overseeing the Dome at America’s Center.

Mandel, an attorney, was mayor of Creve Coeur from 1997 until 2003 and previously worked for the Urban Land Institute and Federal Home Loan Bank Board.

She has also been a board member with Citizens for Modern Transit, the St. Louis County Municipal League, Urban Roots and St. Louis Forum.

She replaces Alex Kuehling, whose term is expired. Mandel’s term expires June 12, 2028.

The appointment was sent to the County Council for confirmation in a letter dated Friday.

Mandel would join Charlie Dooley, a former county executive, and Amy Fisher, a business executive with a recruiting agency, on the RSA board.

Page appointed Dooley and Fisher to the RSA board earlier this year, following last year’s $790 million settlement with the NFL and Rams.

The county and city of St. Louis each get three appointments to the board. The governor of Missouri gets five appointees.

The county, city and Dome authority get to split $513.5 million of the money, after law firms representing the local governments got 35% of the settlement, or $276.5 million.

