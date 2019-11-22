JEFFERSON CITY — A citizen-requested state audit released Friday said the north St. Louis County municipality of Bellerive Acres lacks financial controls that would prevent potential mismanagement.
Auditor Nicole Galloway's office highlighted a $7,000 holiday party in December 2017 held at a local country club that included free food and alcohol for attendees. The city did not hold a holiday party last year because of the 2017 party's cost, the audit said.
"Public funds should be spent only on items necessary and beneficial to the city," the audit said. "Citizens have placed a fiduciary trust in their public officials to spend city monies in a prudent and necessary manner."
In 2015, the village of Bellerive Acres voted to become a fourth-class city, governed by a mayor and a Board of Alderman.
The audit, which gave the city a "fair" rating, noted several other concerns.
It said Bellerive Acres should record city spending in Board of Alderman minutes and should institute a formal bidding policy. The audit said the city could not locate "adequate supporting documentation for numerous disbursements."
Bellerive Acres also did not meet its contractual obligations with the city of Normandy, which provides policing services in the city, according to the audit.
Bellerive Acres provided reduced payments to Normandy because it could not afford the full monthly payment, but there were no documented amendments to the contract in city records, the audit said.
The former city administrator's salary increased from $750 per month to $1,000 per month in March 2017, though the Board of Alderman "meeting minutes do not include any discussion or approval of the increase," the audit said.
The audit also said the city did not draft its budget and did not provide semi-annual financial statements to the state in accordance with state law.
And, the report said the city should adopt an open-records policy and should maintain better records of capital assets.
The city, according to the audit, accepted the state's findings and was beginning to implement changes.