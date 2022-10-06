Auditor grilled at 3-hour meeting, but St. Louis County Council won't reveal details

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Council members met behind closed doors on Thursday to discuss the performance of Auditor Toni Jackson, but said after the three-hour meeting that they had little to say publicly.

It's the second special meeting the council has held this year following allegations that Jackson gave herself a raise and that her office was a hostile place to work. Two auditor employees have quit and Jackson's office has only produced one audit this year.

Jackson was present and answered the council's questions, said Council Chair Rita Heard Days. Days and other council members declined to discuss other details of the meeting.

Jackson's proposed budget for next year includes a salary of $124,800 for the auditor herself, a raise of about $5,000. Council members must approve the budget before it's final.

The council hired Jackson, a certified public accountant from Florissant, in November last year. She's serving the final year of a four-year term left by Mark Tucker, the auditor ousted for failing to uncover corruption under former County Executive Steve Stenger. Stenger was later indicted on federal pay-to-play charges.