Auditor in St. Louis County has done just one audit in a year. Then she gave herself a raise.

CLAYTON — It’s been a rough stretch for the St. Louis County auditor. This summer, two workers quit — about half her staff — one claiming a hostile work environment. In July, she tried to give herself a raise, after less than a year on the job.

And all the while, the office has performed just one audit. The council expects at least three per year.

The County Council is set on Thursday to question Auditor Toni Jackson about the issues. Council members said they could decide to replace her.

The council hired Jackson, a certified public accountant from Florissant, in November last year. She replaced Mark Tucker, ousted by the council after a state audit criticized him for failing to uncover corruption under former County Executive Steve Stenger. Stenger was later indicted on federal pay-to-play charges.

The auditor is one of the few countywide positions the council is responsible for filling.

Jackson’s contract ends in December — she’s filling the last year of Tucker’s four-year term — and will have to reapply for the job regardless.

Jackson didn’t respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

Council Chair Rita Heard Days, who represents parts of North County, said the council will consider “the fact that we needed to be more informed about what the auditor was doing.” It’s the auditor’s job to produce regular audits of government accounts and to suggest improvements to the county’s accounting practices.

The council hasn’t seen regular work from the auditor, said Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, who represents the portion of St. Louis County that includes Maplewood, Crestwood and Ladue. Days said Jackson has only done one audit since she was hired.

Two employees have quit recently from the office’s small staff, Days said. The office employed four people this year including Jackson, county salary records show.

Complaints about a hostile work environment followed one of the resignations, Clancy said. The council held a meeting in June to discuss the concerns, but it was closed to the public to discuss personnel issues. Council members are “interested in continuing” the discussion, Clancy said; it wasn’t clear if Thursday’s discussion would happen in closed session.

The concerns don’t stop at potential staffing problems. Councilman Ernie Trakas alleged in July that Jackson gave herself a raise in a proposed budget. Council members must approve raises for the auditor. They hired Jackson at a salary of $120,000 annually, an increase from the position’s pay in 2021 of $85,000.

The council is budgeting for next year now. Jackson requested nearly $720,000 more for 2023 than the office got in this year’s budget, according to a memo Jackson sent to council members. If approved by council members, the auditor’s budget would more than double to roughly $1.4 million from just over $667,200.

Most of the money would go toward higher salaries and five new employees if approved by the council — an increase of more than $582,200, according to Jackson.

Her budget included $124,800 for the auditor herself, a raise of about $5,000.

“I understand there may be reservations regarding the significant increase in the 2023 budget proposal compared to prior years,” Jackson wrote. “Please recognize for the Auditor’s office to operate more efficiently and effectively requires people, processes, and tools.”

County Executive Sam Page forwarded the auditor’s request in his proposed budget sent to council members last week.

Councilman Tim Fitch, whose southwest county district includes Fenton and Town and Country, expressed concern in July that Trakas’s allegations would needlessly damage Jackson’s reputation. Fitch hasn’t gleaned much more information about potential problems in her office, but said he expected to get answers Thursday.

“I’m not ready to really make any judgments or decisions yet, but I certainly will have plenty of questions,” Fitch said.