Aurora mayor launches Republican bid for Illinois governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Republican contest for governor now has five candidates.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, 51, announced his candidacy Monday in a news release and video sent to reporters.

His running mate is Rep. Avery Bourne, 29, a Republican legislator from the central Illinois town of Morrisonville. The youngest lawmaker in Illinois history when appointed in 2015, she has risen to assistant Republican leader in the House and bolsters the ticket’s bona fides with voters south of Interstate 80.

An Army veteran of Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm and former prosecutor, Irvin said as Aurora mayor, he cut spending, spurred economic growth and eased property taxes. He was elected the first Black mayor of Illinois’ second-largest city in 2017.

“Where J.B. Pritzker has failed in Illinois, I have succeeded in Aurora...,” Irvin said. “As the next governor of Illinois, I will be tough on criminals, put our state on a sound fiscal path that doesn’t rely on tax hikes and fight the corrupt politicians who have run our state for decades.”