FULTON, Mo. — The Australian ambassador to the United States on Thursday said his government was continuing to cooperate with the U.S. in its probe into the origin of the FBI's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
"We've had a number of meetings and we've been as open and transparent as a very good partner would be," Ambassador Joseph Hockey told the Post-Dispatch after delivering a lecture on free trade at Westminster College.
He would not detail how the Australian government had assisted President Donald Trump's administration, and would neither confirm nor deny providing the U.S. government with Australian diplomatic cables.
"We're not in the business of hiding things from the United States and the United States is not in the business of hiding things from us," Hockey said. "We're the closest of intelligence partners you can have."
In Special Counsel Robert Mueller III's report on Russian interference, he wrote that former Trump aide George Papadopoulos had met in May 2016 with a representative of a "foreign government" — identified through news reports as Australian diplomat Alexander Downer — and said that Russia possessed damaging information on Democrat Hillary Clinton.
The foreign government, according to the report, reported the contact to the FBI in July 2016, prompting the FBI to open an investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia.
Attorney General William Barr has since launched an investigation into the origins of that investigation, asking the U.K., Italy and Australia to cooperate.
Hockey personally entered the fray this month when he responded to a letter by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., that said someone "directed" Downer to meet with Papadopoulos and then relay that information to the FBI.
“In your letter you made mention of the role of an Australian diplomat. We reject your characterization of his role,” Hockey said in a letter to Graham this month.
Hockey, in the interview Thursday, stood by his government, saying it had done nothing improper in regard to its communication with the FBI.
"At all times Australia and Australians have acted honorably in relation to these matters," Hockey said. "I think that Senator Graham was worried that we may not cooperate. I think he would probably accept that we've been very cooperative.
"It's improper to mischaracterize Alexander Downer's role, who did the honorable thing as the high commissioner to Great Britain in relation to the matter," Hockey said. "I'd be surprised if Attorney General Barr's report said otherwise."
He also said the U.S.-Australian relationship was at "an all-time high."
"I think we get on incredibly well together," Hockey said. "And the president was extraordinarily generous to us with a state visit."
Hockey, in his lecture, warned the U.S. against isolationism and urged its government to ink "free and fair" trade deals that reestablish the United States' presence around the world.
"We'd like to think that all of the initiatives being taken at the moment by the U.S. are about having fairer trade, which we support, but we wouldn't like to see, you know, the United States head down the wrong path on a permanent basis," Hockey told the Post-Dispatch.
Hockey defined the "wrong path" as the United States becoming "a more isolationist economy that puts up trade barriers that at the end of the day hurt the rest of the world, but most significantly will hurt Americans over the medium term."
Hockey, speaking on climate change, stopped short of urging the United States to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord, which it withdrew from in 2017.
"It'll take a global effort to respond to a global challenge," he said. "I think there's a lot of politics and there's a lot of ideology around the entire debate. What's indisputable is that the climate is changing, it's causing enormous pressures on Mother Earth and we all need to do as much as we can to ease those pressures."