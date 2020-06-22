Backers of effort to privatize St. Louis airport to submit signatures forcing November vote

The charter amendment would, if passed by voters, require the city to lease all or a majority of Lambert to private operators if they pay at least $1.7 billion, with $1 billion upfront. The measure would require 60 percent approval at the polls.

The charter requires petitioners to get signatures of at least 10% of the number of registered voters at the last mayoral election in 2017. The minimum needed is 19,688, an Election Board official said.

While state law sets an Aug. 25 deadline to qualify for the November ballot, the charter says a petition measure must be before the Board of Aldermen for 60 days after signatures are verified by the Election Board.

Aldermanic President Lewis Reed recently introduced his own version of a charter amendment to restart the Lambert privatization process; it differs in some respects with the petition drive’s plan.

It’s more likely that a compromise on wording would be reached than both measures going before voters at the same time.