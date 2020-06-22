Backers of effort to privatize St. Louis airport to submit signatures forcing November vote

ST. LOUIS — Organizers of a petition drive aimed at privatizing St. Louis Lambert International Airport plan to submit more than 38,000 signatures Monday afternoon to try to get the issue on the Nov. 3 election ballot — about twice the number needed.
“Our proposal will transform St. Louis neighborhoods and provide opportunities to underserved St. Louis residents,” Adolphus Pruitt, president of the St. Louis city NAACP, said in a statement.
That’s a reference to hundreds of millions of dollars that would be generated for various programs and infrastructure projects in the city through the proposed city charter amendment.
The city NAACP and the Carpenters Union last month announced the drive to get the measure on the ballot following Mayor Lyda Krewson’s decision last December to halt the process of considering leasing Lambert to private operators.
While those two organizations have been the drive’s public face, the petition effort has been funded largely by Pelopidas LLC, a firm with close ties to political megadonor Rex Sinquefield. Sinquefield is a longtime advocate of Lambert privatization.
A finance report submitted Friday by the petition committee showed Pelopidas kicking in $74,583 last week, increasing its total invested in the campaign to more than $391,000.
The charter amendment would, if passed by voters, require the city to lease all or a majority of Lambert to private operators if they pay at least $1.7 billion, with $1 billion upfront. The measure would require 60 percent approval at the polls.
The charter requires petitioners to get signatures of at least 10% of the number of registered voters at the last mayoral election in 2017. The minimum needed is 19,688, an Election Board official said.
While state law sets an Aug. 25 deadline to qualify for the November ballot, the charter says a petition measure must be before the Board of Aldermen for 60 days after signatures are verified by the Election Board.
Aldermanic President Lewis Reed recently introduced his own version of a charter amendment to restart the Lambert privatization process; it differs in some respects with the petition drive’s plan.
It’s more likely that a compromise on wording would be reached than both measures going before voters at the same time.
Krewson’s decision to end the city’s exploration of privatizing Lambert had followed almost three years of controversy.
While supporters cited the potential revenue windfall, opponents complained that the city would be selling out to private interests and had been doing most of its analysis in closed meetings.
Pruitt and Carpenters Union officals say the coronavirus pandemic and weak economy underscore the need for a major revenue infusion in the city. They say black-majority neighborhoods are of particular concern.
Sinquefield and a longtime associate, Travis Brown, had been heavily involved in the city’s previous consideration of leasing Lambert.
Grow Missouri, a nonprofit funded by Sinquefield and headed by Brown, paid for the city’s application to the federal government and covered millions of dollars in fees to the consultants advising a city working group that considered privatization.
Grow Missouri was promised reimbursement from revenue from a lease deal, but only if one was reached.
This story will be updated.
