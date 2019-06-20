Aldermen gave final approval Monday to an agreement to provide police services to Winchester, beginning in 2020.
The new contract is for $153,792 a year. That will save Winchester more than $56,000 a year. The city has been under contract with St. Louis County Police since 2001.
Winchester, with a population of 1,540, also recently signed an agreement with Ballwin for municipal court services. As of June 6, all court cases in Winchester are being heard in Ballwin’s court. Winchester pays Ballwin $1,000 each month for the service.
Police services begin next January, but the transition work will begin soon, according to Ballwin Police Chief Kevin Scott. “There are a number of layers of transition,” he told the aldermen. “We’ll start working with them (Winchester) next week on ordinances, ticketing, our deployment on January 1 — a lot of logistical things we’ll need to work through.”
No new officers will be hired, said John Bergfeld, a Ballwin police captain. “We will have a liaison officer with the city. He’ll be based out of there” but not exclusively covering Winchester, he said.
Bergfeld plans to attend Winchester board meetings and says the liaison officer will introduce himself to board members, citizens and business owners and provide his contact information.
“We’ll have full-time police protection but not a police officer assigned only to Winchester,” said Barb Beckett, Winchester city administrator. She added that the City Hall building has a partitioned desk set aside for police officer use, “So we’ll have someone available during office hours.”
The contract with Ballwin is for five years, with an option for either party to terminate the agreement at the end of a calendar year, with a 30-day notice.
“We’ll be meeting with their mayor and Barb Beckett to make sure it’s a seamless transition,” Bergfeld said. “We used to patrol for Winchester (prior to 2001), so we’re very familiar with the area,”
At the Ballwin meeting on Monday, alderman Kevin Roach praised Scott, Bergfeld and other officers in the room.
“It’s no easy feat to get something passed by two boards of aldermen. Congratulations,” he said.