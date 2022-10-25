Ballwin to grow: Two St. Louis County subdivisions expected to join

BALLWIN — The City of Ballwin is expected to grow by about 500 residents next year if it succeeds in annexing two residential neighborhoods in unincorporated south St. Louis County.

That change means residents will become a part of the city of 31,000 people, pay Ballwin’s sales and use tax and in exchange receive the city’s public services, including policing and local road maintenance.

It comes after more than 75% of residents in both The Cascades and Charleston Oaks neighborhoods signed petitions asking the City of Ballwin to launch the annexation effort.

Ballwin Mayor Tim Pogue said the residents wanted to receive the city’s police and road maintenance services and use the discount for residents on the city’s public golf, pool and recreational facilities.

“It’s always great to have growth in a city and to have people wanting to become a part of your city,” Pogue said.

St. Louis County has not opposed the change.

County and Ballwin officials estimate a negligible financial impact from the change and no disruption to services outside of the neighborhoods.

The new Ballwin borders would be contiguous and wouldn’t isolate new pockets of unincorporated area.

The St. Louis Boundary Commission, an independent panel set up by state law to to review proposed annexations for logistical concerns, approved the Charleston Oaks annexation last month. The change takes effect Jan. 1.

The commission is expected to approve The Cascades annexation during a monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Because so many residents asked to be annexed, the Boundary Commission can approve the changes without requiring a public vote, Executive Director Michelle Daugherty said.

About 270 residents live in Charleston Oaks, a 40-acre subdivision south of Big Bend Road and west of Ries Road.

The Cascades, a 23-acre neighborhood of 250 residents, is on the east side of Ries.

The neighborhoods are currently part of a large pocket of unincorporated county between the cities of Ballwin, Wildwood, Manchester, Valley Park and Twin Oaks.

They are served by the Parkway School District and the Metro West Fire Protection District, which also serve most or all of Ballwin.

Residents of both neighborhoods will see a 1% increase in sales tax and 2% increase in use tax by joining the city of Ballwin.

The St. Louis County Boundary Commission is also weighing the City of Manchester’s request to annex an unincorporated area of roughly 6,500 residents.

That proposal, which was launched by the city, is opposed by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page’s administration, which raised concerns that it would create four pockets of unincorporated area.

The commission has until Feb. 17 to decide whether the annexation proposal will go to voters. Approval would require a simple majority in both Manchester and the unincorporated area it wants to annex.