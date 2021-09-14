 Skip to main content
Bass Pro Shops founder honored in Missouri Capitol
0 comments

Bass Pro Shops founder honored in Missouri Capitol

{{featured_button_text}}
Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium

Johnny Morris, founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops, is the brainchild behind the new attraction. Here he stands in an exhibit about the White River in the Ozarks, where he started out fishing with his parents.

 Valerie Schremp Hahn •

JEFFERSON CITY — The founder of Bass Pro Shops and one of Missouri’s wealthiest residents now has a bust in Missouri’s Hall of Famous Missourians.

Johnny Morris, who launched the outdoor company in the back of his father’s store in Springfield in 1972, was honored during a ceremony in the Missouri House chambers Tuesday.

He stood next to his bust at the front of the chamber and took pictures with lawmakers and family before the sculpture was moved into the Capitol Rotunda, with others in the Hall.

Morris was chosen for inclusion by former House Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield. The event was supposed to have occurred last year, but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a speech at the event, Morris said it was a humbling experience and told the audience Missouri is a special place.

“We’re all blessed that way. This state is the best of America,” Morris said.

“I’m so thankful he built what he built in Missouri,” said Gov. Mike Parson. He added that Morris’ endeavors reflect the values of Missouri. “There couldn’t be a better person to deserve it.”

Morris has won numerous awards from local, state and national organizations.

In 1996, he was recognized as a member of the Missourians Hall of Fame. In 2014, he was inducted into the Missouri Tourism Hall of Fame.

Others in the Hall of Famous Missourians include author Laura Ingalls Wilder, broadcaster Walter Cronkite, musician Scott Joplin and radio personality Rush Limbaugh.

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News