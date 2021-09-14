Bass Pro Shops founder honored in Missouri Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY — The founder of Bass Pro Shops and one of Missouri’s wealthiest residents now has a bust in Missouri’s Hall of Famous Missourians.

Johnny Morris, who launched the outdoor company in the back of his father’s store in Springfield in 1972, was honored during a ceremony in the Missouri House chambers Tuesday.

He stood next to his bust at the front of the chamber and took pictures with lawmakers and family before the sculpture was moved into the Capitol Rotunda, with others in the Hall.

Morris was chosen for inclusion by former House Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield. The event was supposed to have occurred last year, but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a speech at the event, Morris said it was a humbling experience and told the audience Missouri is a special place.

“We’re all blessed that way. This state is the best of America,” Morris said.

“I’m so thankful he built what he built in Missouri,” said Gov. Mike Parson. He added that Morris’ endeavors reflect the values of Missouri. “There couldn’t be a better person to deserve it.”

Morris has won numerous awards from local, state and national organizations.