BERKELEY — A raucous City Council meeting Monday night ended after two hours with the council formally censuring the mayor.
The jousting between factions for and against longtime Mayor Ted Hoskins ended when the council majority adopted a resolution "formally censuring Mayor Theodore Hoskins" and expressing "disdain for (Hoskins') injudicious conduct."
But language saying Hoskins would forfeit his position as mayor if he violates "any part of this resolution" is under attack by his personal attorney.
"I can't see that this has any meaning," attorney Rufus Tate said Tuesday. "There is no due process, nothing protecting Hoskins' rights. Anything that happens next would start with the council, and I can't see that going anywhere." Tate said Hoskins is paying for his services personally, although the city could eventually be asked to pay.
The resolution spells out directives against any council member (including Hoskins) interfering with the appointment and removal of city officers. It maintains that Hoskins' conduct has been disrespectful to city staff and has included negative and threatening comments to the city manager, city attorney and city clerk.
Attending and speaking Monday night were representatives of Northwoods, University City, Vinita Park, Bellefontaine Neighbors as well as Berkeley itself, lauding Hoskins' years of service to Berkeley and the black community. But others, including relatives of a late longtime city clerk, accused Hoskins of high-handed treatment of the clerk as well as other undesirable actions.
On Nov. 22, St. Louis County brought election fraud and forgery charges against Hoskins in connection with city elections. The resolution makes no mention of that.
All council members supported the resolution except Hoskins and his wife, Lee Etta Hoskins.