Mayor Ted Hoskins told the City Council that Berkeley was able to combine conservative spending practices, Proposition P funds and a strengthening economy to have a balanced 2019-20 budget of $26 million with long-needed public safety pay increases.
He noted that the city’s fire department has a better Insurance Services Office rating and police will be internationally accredited in the coming months. Many employees received raises above 10%, and all full-time city employees are now making at least $15 hourly.
“I don’t think any other city in the county can say that,” Hoskins said. The city has about 100 full-time employees, including about a dozen whose pay was raised from $11 hourly.
Eleven off-duty city firefighters cheered as the budget was adopted. Family members and friends were also gathered for Hoskins’ 80th birthday earlier this month.
Hoskins has been Berkeley mayor and well as a Missouri state representative over the past 34 years, and been involved in his share of political squabbles. He said Monday night, “We are spending money wisely, which hasn’t always been done here by councils and the administration.
“We know that Proposition P is for public safety and have been saving it and directed it to that end,” he said. The city got $477,000 in those special sales tax funds in 2018.
The local sales tax rate is among the highest in St. Louis County, as is the city property tax rate.
During the meeting, Willie Mae Anthony was sworn in to an unexpired 4th Ward council term. Longtime member Louvenia Mathison, re-elected in 2016, died late in 2018.