Berkeley voters may decide on city ambulance service

BERKELEY — Fire Chief Jim Linhardt says a plan for the city to have its own ambulance service is “something we need to keep up with the times.”

A bill to ask voters in August to approve a 25-cent property tax increase for the service got first reading from the City Council on Monday night and will be up for passage on March 16. There were no public comments.

The city’s fire department relies on general revenue for its annual budget. Only a 33-cent property tax for public service pensions is specifically designated within city revenue.

In 2019, the total property tax on residences was $1.39 for each $100 of assessed value, seventh highest among municipalities in St. Louis County. The new tax would produce about $400,000 or more in revenue annually, according to city estimates.

Linhardt said ambulance runs to hospitals would be at no charge to residents if the tax passes. Nonresidents needing service within the city would be billed.