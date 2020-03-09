Bernie Sanders revs up supporters in St. Louis ahead of Tuesday’s presidential primary

ST. LOUIS — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders brought his presidential campaign to St. Louis on Monday, revving up thousands of supporters and imploring them to help “reinvigorate democracy” ahead of Missouri’s Democratic primary on Tuesday.
“To reinvigorate democracy we need to activate our people,” Sanders told supporters at a packed Stifel Theatre in downtown St. Louis. “A lot of people in this country — this is a sign of a serious problem — have given up on the political process.
“What our job is is to bring people into the political process so that we can create a government that works for working families, not just the 1 percent,” Sanders said.
Sanders spoke for about 40 minutes in St. Louis. His visit comes as 68 delegates are at stake in Missouri on Tuesday: 44 will be awarded based on performance in each congressional district, and the remaining 24 will be apportioned based on the state’s popular vote.
As of Monday afternoon, Biden had 664 delegates, and Sanders, 573, according to an Associated Press delegate tracker.
Will Missouri Democrats once again divide their votes between the top contenders, or will one candidate break through with a decisive win?
In 2016, Sanders lost Missouri’s primary to former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton by about 1,600 votes. This year, Sanders faces former Vice President Joe Biden and 20 other candidates, most no longer running. Biden held a rally at Kiener Plaza downtown on Saturday.
Sanders jabbed Biden for voting for the war in Iraq, and for supporting “disastrous” trade agreements and “Wall Street bailouts.” He said he would back Biden, however, if the former vice president wins the Democratic nomination.
Sanders said he would win in November by advocating for an agenda that “works for all of us.” He said the federal government should raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, ensure access to health care and equal pay for equal work, make unions easier to join, and rebuild the country’s “crumbling infrastructure.”
Sanders also said the United States should triple funding for low-income schools, and end the “very destructive” war on drugs by legalizing marijuana.
“We’ve got to work aggressively to expunge the records of those arrested,” Sanders said.
He also said his administration would propose strong measures to deal with gun violence.
“Our administration will bring forth the strongest gun safety legislation ever proposed in the United States,” Sanders said.
Before his speech, St. Louis Alderman Megan Green, D-15th Ward, said Sanders would fight for issues with resonance in Missouri, such as ensuring abortion access and outlawing “right to work” laws, which ban the collection of union dues as a condition of employment.
“We need a president who is going to ban ‘right to work’ nationally,” Green said of the law Missouri voters struck down in 2018.
Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis, told supporters to bring their friends and families to the polls to support Sanders.
“We are 24 away from making sure that he wins Missouri this time,” Aldridge said. “We gotta get fired up!”
St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones, who narrowly lost the 2017 race for mayor, said she was known as “the people’s mayor” in introducing herself to the crowd. She rebutted Sanders critics who say he would be “too risky” in a general election against President Donald Trump.
“Right now is not the time for incrementalism,” Jones said.
“In 2015 he was saying Black Lives Matter when other people were calling us terrorists, when other candidates were saying ’All Lives Matter,’” said Cori Bush, an activist involved in the Ferguson protests who is running against U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay in the August Democratic primary.
Mike McKeown, a 33-year-old web designer from Kirkwood, said he was impressed by Sanders’ Medicare for All plan, an expansion of the public health insurance program that would cover everyone in America, according to Sanders’ campaign website.
“We have a huge problem with uninsured and under-insured people,” McKeown said outside the Stifel Theatre. “That’s just not right in the richest country in the world.”