Bernie Sanders revs up supporters in St. Louis ahead of Tuesday’s presidential primary

“We need a president who is going to ban ‘right to work’ nationally,” Green said of the law Missouri voters struck down in 2018.

Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis, told supporters to bring their friends and families to the polls to support Sanders.

“We are 24 away from making sure that he wins Missouri this time,” Aldridge said. “We gotta get fired up!”

St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones, who narrowly lost the 2017 race for mayor, said she was known as “the people’s mayor” in introducing herself to the crowd. She rebutted Sanders critics who say he would be “too risky” in a general election against President Donald Trump.

“Right now is not the time for incrementalism,” Jones said.

“In 2015 he was saying Black Lives Matter when other people were calling us terrorists, when other candidates were saying ’All Lives Matter,’” said Cori Bush, an activist involved in the Ferguson protests who is running against U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay in the August Democratic primary.