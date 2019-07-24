CLAYTON — The St. Louis County Council introduced legislation Tuesday that would allow the county to sign off on a major bond issue refinancing for Bi-State Development that would provide some $20 million for new public safety measures on MetroLink.
Bi-State has said it would use that money to help pay for upgrades in security cameras, reconfiguration of MetroLink stations, fencing and other improvements to make the light-rail system more secure for passengers.
The council also scheduled a meeting Tuesday to hear a presentation from Bi-State on the bond issue and its 2020 budget. The county contributes the largest share to Bi-State from any government, about $150 million.
A final council vote on the refinancing could occur as soon as Aug. 6.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has endorsed the refinancing. The city of St. Louis and Bi-State’s board have also approved the measure. The council’s presiding officer, Ernie Trakas, R-6th District, has said he’s willing to consider the refinancing separately from Bi-State’s annual budget request and that the plan should move forward before Oct. 1 so Bi-State can take advantage of low long-term interest rates.
Bi-State President and CEO Taulby Roach has said the refunding would save $40 million in today’s dollars. Half would be allocated as immediate capital for safety upgrades, some of which were called for in a report released earlier this year from New York-based WSP USA Inc. The savings would have to go to capital projects because the sales taxes that fund the bonds were passed to pay for new projects, rather than employees and operations.