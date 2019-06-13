Better Together, the nonprofit group researching and advocating for the merger of St. Louis, St. Louis County and all 88 county municipalities, has tapped a new chief.
Former Executive Director Nancy Rice resigned earlier this year. The organization's board picked Dave Leipholtz, former director of community based studies, at its board meeting last week as the new executive director.
Leipholtz led the research into the region's government services.
"Dave is the right person to lead Better Together through its next phase of work," board chairman Joe Adorjan said in a statement.
Adorjan said Better Together, despite pulling last month its state amendment seeking regional government consolidation, "remains committed to building a more equitable and economically strong community."
"Better Together board members and staff are engaging in conversations with community and business leaders, elected officials, and anyone else willing to talk about what's next and how we, as a community, can make progress," Adorjan said.